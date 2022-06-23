Assam Floods: Rahul Gandhi Asks Congress Workers to Assist in Relief & Rescue Ops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged party workers in Assam to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations. He also condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam.

"My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations," the former Congress chief said.

As many as 12 more people, including four children, were killed due to the ongoing floods in Assam in the last 24 hours.

With this the death toll in the state due to floods and landslides rose to 100.

Among the 12 deaths, four deaths were reported from Hojai district, two from Kamrup district and three persons each were killed in Barpeta and Nalbari district.

Meanwhile, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 54.7 lakh people have been affected in 4,941 villages across 32 districts and 112 revenue circles of the state.

The districts that are still affected by the flood waters are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

A total of 845 relief camps and 1025 relief distribution centres have been set up by the district administrations in the affected districts where over 2.71 lakh people are taking shelter.