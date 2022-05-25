Assam Floods: Railway Network In Dima Hasao Under Restoration

Restoration works to rebuild the railway infrastructure damaged in Assam’s Dima Hasao which has been ravaged by flood and landslide, the Indian Railways informed.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) incessant rains have caused floods and landslides which have damaged the railway network at 60 locations in Dima Hasao under the 170 kilometer long Lumding-Badarpur section.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NFR, Sabyasachi De was quoted by ANI as saying that the railways has started restoration works at 10-11 of the locations destroyed by the floods.

He said, “Recent floods and landslides in Dima Hasao district have affected the train services in the area. The Lumding-Badarpur is a 170-km long section and landslides and floods have damaged the railway network at 60 locations in this section.”

“Out of these 60 locations, we have already restored 11 sites and works are undergoing for the remaining areas. And out of the remaining 49 locations as well, 10-11 such locations are some critical areas where restoration is going on in full swing,” De added.