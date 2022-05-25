Assam Floods: Railway Network In Dima Hasao Under Restoration

Restoration works to rebuild the railway infrastructure damaged in Assam’s Dima Hasao which has been ravaged by flood and landslide, the Indian Railways informed.
According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) incessant rains have caused floods and landslides which have damaged the railway network at 60 locations in Dima Hasao under the 170 kilometer long Lumding-Badarpur section.
Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NFR, Sabyasachi De was quoted by ANI as saying that the railways has started restoration works at 10-11 of the locations destroyed by the floods.
He said, “Recent floods and landslides in Dima Hasao district have affected the train services in the area. The Lumding-Badarpur is a 170-km long section and landslides and floods have damaged the railway network at 60 locations in this section.”
“Out of these 60 locations, we have already restored 11 sites and works are undergoing for the remaining areas. And out of the remaining 49 locations as well, 10-11 such locations are some critical areas where restoration is going on in full swing,” De added.
De further said that the NF Railway has cancelled 26 pairs of trains and partially cancelled around 28 other pairs which will continue till June 30.
The NFR CPRO said, “We have started the restoration works and it will be costing around Rs 180 crore. We are targeting to complete the restoration soon.”
The Ministry of railways recently sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the restoration of the network in the hill district which has been devastated by floods.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier met with Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Sunday and assured to complete the restoration of railway network by July 10 in Dima Hasao.