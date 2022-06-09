Assam: Four Buffaloes Died from Lightning Strike in Sivasagar

In a tragic incident, four buffaloes died from lightning strike at Jerenga pathar in Sivasagar district on Wednesday night.

The buffaloes belonging to a farmer Buddheswar Bora died from lightning strike due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm yesterday evening.

It may be noted that the farmer Buddheswar Bora was earning his livelihood through these buffaloes.

Notably, Assam has been witnessing heavy to heavy rainfall since few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on Thursday.

Also Read: Assam: 6 Injured in Lightning Strike in Biswanath

The weather department has shared the weather forecast for two days according to which several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall even as the State has been witnessing heavy downpour since past few days.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Cachar and Karimganj and extremely heavy rainfall in very likely to occur over Baksa on June 9.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Sunday although over 40,700 people are still affected in two districts, said a report of ASDMA.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 40,700 people were suffering in Cachar and Morigaon districts.

Morigaon is the worst hit with over 30,400 people affected, followed by Cachar (10,300).

At present, 137 villages have been inundated and 6,029.50 hectares of farmlands damaged.