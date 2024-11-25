Assam: Four Held with Narcotics in Two Separate Ops

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police have arrested four individuals and seized significant quantities of narcotics in two separate operations in Mankachar and Moirabari.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Mankachar CI, Inspector J.S. Khobung, and Officer-in-Charge of Kalapani Police station, Hiren Bongrung, conducted a raid in the Pipulbari area of South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Two suspects, Abdul Barek (30) and Rojab Ali, both residents of Pipulbari, were apprehended. The operation resulted in the seizure of 54.09 grams of suspected brown sugar. The accused are currently in custody at Kalapani Police for further interrogation.

In another raid, Morigaon police apprehended two individuals, Golap Hussain and Mofidul Islam, with drugs concealed in two soap cases. Additionally, the police seized two motorcycles and two mobile phones from their possession.

These operations underline the relentless efforts of Assam Police in combating the drug menace. Investigations are underway to unearth deeper networks linked to the accused.