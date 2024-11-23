Assam: Nine Held For Pelting Stones at Tiger in Nagaon

Nine individuals were apprehended on Friday night following a raid on their residences in connection with the stone-pelting incident that targeted a tiger in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The arrests were made in relation to Jakhalabandha Police Station Case No. 112/24, filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The incident has caused widespread public outrage. According to reports, the group of individuals deliberately attacked the tiger using stones. After thorough investigation and analysis of video footage, six of the accused were identified and linked directly to the crime, while three additional individuals were brought in for questioning.

The accused individuals, who are residents of various locations, including Keribakori, Topahola, and Jakhalabandha Railway Station, were apprehended following coordinated raids.

The six suspects identified in the footage are Jayanta Sen, (19), from Keribakori; Bahadur Sahani, (19), from Jakhalabandha Railway Station; Sontosh Gour, (24), from Topahola; Durga Gorh, (25), from Topahola; Nikhil Sahani, (18), from Keribakori; and Naresh Sahani, from Jakhalabandha Railway Station.

In addition, three others—Bikash Mahato, from near Jakhalabandha Railway Station, Sombhu Gorh, and Md. Arbaz Kureshi—were brought in for further interrogation.