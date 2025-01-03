Assam: Four Injured in Chain of Accidents Caused by Truck on NH 15

In a shocking chain of accidents on National Highway 15 in Assam's Sipajhar on Friday morning, a single truck was responsible for three separate collisions, leaving four individuals injured.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS-12-C-C-3567, first collided with a passenger bus, then struck a cyclist, and finally rammed into a motorcyclist.

The injured individuals have been identified as Haren Saharia, Sabed Ali, and Matleb Ali, while the identity of one other person remains unknown at this time.

As per sources, following the incidents, the driver of the truck reported to the local police station, and the injured were rushed to the Sipajhar Primary Health Center for treatment.

In a separate incident, KMSS (Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti) leader Bidyut Saikia was severely injured after being hit by a motorcycle from behind while standing by the roadside.

Saikia, who holds the position of General Secretary of KMSS, was admitted to the Golaghat Medical Center for emergency care.

The alarming chain of events has raised concerns about road safety on one of the region's busiest highways. Authorities are investigating the incidents and ensuring that the victims receive prompt medical attention.