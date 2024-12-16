Series of Tragic Accidents in Assam: Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

Several tragic accidents occurred across Assam over the weekend, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries.

In the Lahowal area of Dibrugarh, a four-wheeler plunged into the Seesa River beneath a bridge at midnight on Sunday. Four people were rescued and rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for urgent treatment. Unfortunately, one individual was found trapped inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead. The deceased has been identified as Ishan Gogoi.

The police suspect thick fog was a contributing factor to the accident. The family was returning from a wedding at Tamuli Khat in Tengakhat when the accident occurred. Lahowal and Ghoramara police have launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, in Charideo, a wedding party vehicle crashed into a high-voltage electric pole in the Maibella area while returning to Jorhat from Haloating. Five individuals were injured in the collision, and police are investigating the incident.

In Lakhimpur's Karunabari area, a Nissan vehicle struck a pedestrian standing by the roadside. The victim succumbed to their injuries at Laluk Adarsha Hospital. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as the responsible party in this tragic incident.

A fatal accident also occurred in Gogamukh, where a Tata vehicle crashed into a roadside shop on National Highway 15, killing one person and injuring several others. The deceased was identified as Bikash Sahani, while those injured were heading to Arunachal Pradesh's Mechuka for a film shooting. The driver is currently on the run.

In a separate incident in Moran, APRO Sub-Inspector Sunil Dihingiya was killed after being struck by a motorcycle while out for a morning walk. The motorcyclist, Om Bibhuti Baruah, and two others were injured. The motorcyclist has been apprehended and is receiving treatment.

Lastly, in Sipajhar, actor Rupam Sharma was involved in a vehicle accident when his Swift car collided with a dumper while attempting to overtake another vehicle. Thankfully, the actor was not injured, but the incident caused significant damage.

Police are investigating all these incidents, and further details are awaited.