Assam Gears Up for Goru Bihu Celebrations on Uruka Marks the Eve of Rongali Bihu

Assam is all set to celebrate Goru Bihu tomorrow, marking the first day of the much-awaited Rongali Bihu festival. Today, the state observes Uruka, the eve of Rongali Bihu, with extensive preparations underway for the traditional celebrations. Across Assam, markets and shopping centers are bustling with activity as people rush to purchase essential items for the festival.

Advertisment

Goru Bihu, a festival dedicated to honoring and praying for the well-being of cattle, especially cows, is of great cultural significance in Assam's agrarian society. Tomorrow, farmers will bathe their cattle with turmeric and other traditional ingredients in ponds and rivers, offering prayers for their health and productivity. In the evening, cattle will be tied with new ropes, and farmers will gently whip them with sprigs made of long, soft leaves, a custom believed to bring blessings and increased vitality.

Local markets, particularly in Teok, are brimming with fresh produce. Farmers have brought in essential items for the festival, including bottle gourd, brinjal, turmeric, and "thekera," a sour delicacy. The market is also flooded with palm leaves and pounded rice, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between agriculture, faith, and festivity in the region.

The vibrant celebrations are visible across rural Assam, with communities gearing up for the seven-day-long Rongali Bihu festival. In Tingkhong, the local market is overwhelmed with a surge in demand for daily essentials like milk, rice, and sugar, alongside traditional Bihu offerings such as Digholoti, Makhiyoti, Tara Pagha, and Lao.

Additionally, there's a high demand for delicacies like curd and cream to treat guests as part of the festival celebrations.

As the community unites in anticipation of tomorrow’s Goru Bihu, the air is filled with a festive spirit, and the markets echo the sound of tradition and celebration.