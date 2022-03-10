Assam: Minor Boy Drowns In Morakolohi River In Boko

In a mishap in Assam’s Boko, a minor boy drowned while bathing in a river on Thursday.

The incident happened at Samaria near Boko in the Kamrup district of Assam. The minor had gone to take a bath in the nearby Morakolohi River.

The deceased boy has been identified as 15-year-old Mousam Bora. He was a student of ninth standard at the Samaria High School.