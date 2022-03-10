Assam: Minor Boy Drowns In Morakolohi River In Boko

In a mishap in Assam’s Boko, a minor boy drowned while bathing in a river on Thursday.
The incident happened at Samaria near Boko in the Kamrup district of Assam. The minor had gone to take a bath in the nearby Morakolohi River.
The deceased boy has been identified as 15-year-old Mousam Bora. He was a student of ninth standard at the Samaria High School.
While bathing, Bora washed away and drowned in the river. His body was later recovered by the locals after it washed up.
Meanwhile, Boko police arrived at the scene and have initiated a probe.