Assam: Goreswar Man Victim Of Acid Attack, Admitted To GMCH

In a horrific incident, a resident of Assam’s Goreswar had acid thrown at him by miscreants, officials informed on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place yesterday evening. The victim was identified as Manik Debnath, a resident of Bokulguri in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam.

Debnath sustained burn injuries from the attack. Officials said that they suspect a family feud behind the attack.

The victim's wife said that there may have been some personal enmity which led to the incident.

A group of four miscreants resorted to throwing acid at the victim as the conflict turned violent, according to them.