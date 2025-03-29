Assam Government Announces Key APS Transfers and Postings

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Assam government has announced the transfer and posting of several senior Assam Police Service (APS) officers in the interest of public service. The changes will take effect from the date of the officers assuming their respective charges.

Shantanu Sharma Pathak, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, BI(EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID (Training), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, against an existing vacancy.

Pankaj Kumar Kakati, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 20th APBn., Panbari, Dhubri, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Re-Organisation), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati. His transfer comes as a replacement for Krishna Das, APS, who is set to retire on March 31, 2025.

Jyoti Ranjan Nath, APS (DR-2010), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (S&I), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, has been assigned the charge of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP. He has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 20th APBn., Panbari, Dhubri, replacing Pankaj Kumar Kakati.

Kulendra Nath Deka, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Biswanath, has also been given charge in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP. He has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, against an existing vacancy.

Pranab Kumar Pegu, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (State Bomb Centre), under STF, Assam, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, BI(EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati. He replaces Shantanu Sharma Pathak, APS, who has been transferred to CID (Training), Assam.