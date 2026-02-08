Shiv Mandir Pran Pratishtha Moment of Profound Joy, Spiritual Fulfilment: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the newly constructed Shiv Mandir at the Hindu Vedic Kshetra in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya described his participation in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on the historic land of Dhekiajuli as a moment of profound joy and spiritual fulfilment. He said Assam has long been a land of rich cultural heritage and deep spiritual consciousness.

The Governor noted that the teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhavdeva have kept Assam’s social fabric vibrant, while the ancient Shaiva tradition has continued to thrive across the region. He said devotion to Lord Shiva remains deeply ingrained in the spiritual life of the people, with the newly consecrated Shiv Mandir symbolising this enduring faith.

Explaining the significance of Pran Pratishtha, Acharya said the sacred ritual signifies the invocation of divine energy into the deity and serves as a reminder for individuals to awaken inner consciousness through discipline, values and righteous conduct. He added that such occasions foster spiritual growth as well as social harmony.

Highlighting the historical importance of Sonitpur, the Governor said the region, once the capital of the great Shiva devotee King Banasura, has remained a major centre of Shaiva worship for centuries. He cited the Mahabhairav Temple in Tezpur and the Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhekiajuli as living symbols of this continuous spiritual tradition.

The Governor further remarked that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reconnecting with its eternal Sanatan heritage through landmark projects such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Somnath and Ayodhya, reflecting a broader cultural and spiritual renaissance.

Appreciating the role of Minister Ashok Singhal, Acharya said the temple, whose construction began in 2022, stands as a result of his vision and commitment to preserving cultural values. He added that temples are not only places of worship but also centres of social unity, moral education and collective harmony.

The programme was attended by Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta, Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti National General Secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, Chief Priest of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Dr Shrikant Mishra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad National General Secretary Ashok Yadav, and several other dignitaries.