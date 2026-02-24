Assam Govt Constitutes 8th Pay Commission; Salary Hike Likely After 10 Years

The Assam government has formally constituted the 8th Assam Pay Commission to review and revise the salaries, allowances and service conditions of state government employees, nearly a decade after the last pay revision in 2016.

An official resolution issued by the Finance (Pay Research Unit) Department on February 23, 2026, confirmed the formation of the new commission. The previous pay structure had come into effect from April 1, 2016, following the recommendations of the 7th Assam Pay Commission.

The 8th Pay Commission will be headed by retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das as Chairman. Senior-most secretaries from key departments including Personnel, Finance, ARTPPG and Judicial will serve as members. Professor Ratul Mahanta of Gauhati University has been included as a special invitee, while the Secretary of Finance (PRU) will act as Member Secretary.

The government has made it clear that this pay revision will not be limited to salary hikes alone. The Commission has been asked to adopt a broader approach, linking pay revision with administrative reforms, better use of technology, manpower rationalisation and improved public service delivery.

The Commission will examine the existing pay structure and recommend changes in salaries, allowances, pension benefits, retirement age and other service-related matters. However, officers of the All India Services, judicial officers under separate pay structures and those drawing UGC or AICTE pay scales in colleges and technical institutions will not fall under its scope.

Importantly, the Commission will take into account the state’s financial capacity while making its recommendations. It has been asked to carefully study Assam’s revenue position, future fiscal commitments and overall economic conditions before suggesting any changes. The government has also indicated that implementation may be done in phases if required, depending on financial feasibility.

Apart from pay revision, the Commission has been tasked with reviewing staffing patterns across departments. It will assess whether certain posts have become redundant, whether manpower can be better utilised and whether restructuring is needed in view of growing digitalisation and e-governance.

The panel will also explore the possibility of introducing performance-linked incentives in certain departments, ensuring that such incentives are based on measurable work outcomes and do not create automatic entitlements.

In addition, the Commission will examine pension and dearness relief for retired employees, review various allowances and benefits, and suggest ways to modernise employee record management through full digitisation and integration of service records and payroll systems.

The headquarters of the 8th Pay Commission will be in Guwahati, and it has been given a time frame of 18 months to submit its report to the government.

