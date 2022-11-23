Assam Govt Announces Decisions In Aftermath Of Meghalaya Border Unrest

In addition to constituting an inquiry commission, the government of Assam has decided to hand over the investigation into the unrest at Mukhrow in West Karbi Anglong in the bordering regions with Meghalaya.
This comes amid rising tensions in the region following an incident of firing that claimed a total of six lives.
A notification from the Assam government informed that a Judicial Inquiry has been instituted under a retired Judge of the High Court to ascertain the facts, circumstances and exact reasons of the incident.
Moreover, the government of Assam has sanctioned the suspension orders of police officials for having failed in their duty. The notification informed that the superintendent of police (SP) in the West Karbi Anglong district, Imdad Ali has been transferred, while the officer in-charge (OC) of Jirikinding Police Station, Kajal Nath, has been suspended.
Furthermore, the Forest Protection Officer at Kheroni Forest Range, Shikari Enghi has also been placed under immediate suspension.
Meanwhile, Assam government has announced that it will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six people who were killed in the incident of firing.
The state government has also informed that all personnel of the police and forest forces, whose names popped up in relation to the incident, will be closed to the thier respective reserves.
It may be noted that late last night, the campsite of forest department officials was set on fire, reportedly by a group of miscreants at Mukhrow. Earlier in the day, four people were reported to have been killed in an incident of firing.