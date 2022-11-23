Assam Govt Announces Decisions In Aftermath Of Meghalaya Border Unrest

In addition to constituting an inquiry commission, the government of Assam has decided to hand over the investigation into the unrest at Mukhrow in West Karbi Anglong in the bordering regions with Meghalaya.

This comes amid rising tensions in the region following an incident of firing that claimed a total of six lives.

A notification from the Assam government informed that a Judicial Inquiry has been instituted under a retired Judge of the High Court to ascertain the facts, circumstances and exact reasons of the incident.

Moreover, the government of Assam has sanctioned the suspension orders of police officials for having failed in their duty. The notification informed that the superintendent of police (SP) in the West Karbi Anglong district, Imdad Ali has been transferred, while the officer in-charge (OC) of Jirikinding Police Station, Kajal Nath, has been suspended.