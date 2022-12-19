Assam Govt Grants Industry Status to Tourism Sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the tourism sector of the state as an industry and extended incentives available under State Industrial Policy to tourism sector.

This was announced by the chief minister at the cabinet meeting on Monday.

This facility will be extended to only investments which are permanent in nature.

The chief minister notified the GMDA as the special implementing agency for development of the proposed Satellite Township in 550-acre land of erstwhile Nagaon Paper Mill in Jagiroad.

Meanwhile, measures were taken for enforcement of road safety, selection of beneficiaries under Orunodoi 2.0, implementation of Amrit Sarovar project and paddy procurement in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioners, SPs and other senior officers of government departments through video conferencing from Guwahati.

Underlining the importance of strict measures on road safety to reduce fatalities, the Assam Chief Minister directed the DCs and SPs to take strong action for the enforcement of road safety protocols, according to an official statement.

He asked them to take action against bike stunts, speed and drunken driving and intensify patrolling on National Highway and important roads across the state.

He also stressed on detailed analysis of road accidents to identify causes for corrective measures as well as enforcement of safety measures. While directing the Transport Department to prepare an analytical report of all accidents that have taken place during the year, the Assam Chief Minister instructed the DCs to take up repairing and other road-related matters with state PWD and NHIDCL on a priority basis.

Further making a call to ensure an 'Accident-free New Year', Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the districts to set a target to reduce accidents by a minimum of 20 per cent during this period in the coming year.

He also directed to carry out strict vigilance at picnic spots to ensure that nobody indulges in drinking and driving.