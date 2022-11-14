Assam Govt Signs MoU with IIM Bangalore for CM’s Young Professional Programme

The Assam Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Monday to jointly operate the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’ (CMYPP).

The 'Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme' aims at bringing transformative changes to health care and education sectors.

Under the CMYPP, 70 young professionals will be jointly monitored the Assam Government and IIM Bangalore will assist government authorities for two years at district level.

The programme is meant for early career individuals with a post-graduate degree in any field and willing to work in the district. The programme itself will be a blend of academic and district-based work with a staggered academic programme spanning 40 days in Guwahati.