Assam Govt Signs MoU with IIM Bangalore for CM’s Young Professional Programme

The Assam Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Monday to jointly operate the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’ (CMYPP).
The 'Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme' aims at bringing transformative changes to health care and education sectors.
Under the CMYPP, 70 young professionals will be jointly monitored the Assam Government and IIM Bangalore will assist government authorities for two years at district level.
The programme is meant for early career individuals with a post-graduate degree in any field and willing to work in the district. The programme itself will be a blend of academic and district-based work with a staggered academic programme spanning 40 days in Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is a unique initiative where highly skilled people will get an opportunity to contribute at the grassroots level as well as gain academic expertise from a prestigious institute like IIM Bangalore. Endeavours such as these will open the doors of the government to talented people."
CM Sarma also expressed his gratitude to Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore for his initiative in shaping up the programme.
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to twitter and wrote, "We have signed an MoU with the prestigious @iimb_official for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP). CMYPP aims at bringing transformative changes in our health care & education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji."