Assam Govt Inks MoU with PMSRF, 1000 Patients to Receive Free Treatment

The Health and Family Welfare department of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Prashanti Medical Services & Research Foundation (PMSRF), Rajkot at a ceremony organized at the Administrative Staff College, Khanapara on Saturday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The agreement has been signed for the economically weaker sections of the state to avail healthcare services.

As per the agreement, 1000 patients including 500 children and 500 adults will receive free treatment for heart disease at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad for a period of two years.

Further, all expenses including travel expenditure of the patients and their family members will be borne by the Assam Government.