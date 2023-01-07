Assam Govt Inks MoU with PMSRF, 1000 Patients to Receive Free Treatment

The Health and Family Welfare department of Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Prashanti Medical Services & Research Foundation (PMSRF), Rajkot at a ceremony organized at the Administrative Staff College, Khanapara on Saturday.
The MoU was signed in the presence of state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The agreement has been signed for the economically weaker sections of the state to avail healthcare services.
As per the agreement, 1000 patients including 500 children and 500 adults will receive free treatment for heart disease at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad for a period of two years.
Further, all expenses including travel expenditure of the patients and their family members will be borne by the Assam Government.
Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Patients from the state will be able to avail the treatment at the Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospitals in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, run by the PMSRF. While the trust will take care of the medical expenses, the state government will provide the travel allowance and other related expenses for the patients and attendants.”
The chief minister also requested the hospital authorities to provide training facilities for nurses and other support staff of cardiac department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
CM Sarma also thanked Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court R M Chhaya, under whose initiative the pact was inked with PMSRF.
