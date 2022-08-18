Assam Govt Orders Schools To Display Photos Of Teachers In Classrooms

The government of Assam on Wednesday asked all high schools, higher secondary schools and senior secondary schools to put up photographs of all the teachers in classrooms.
Director of Secondary Education in Assam, Mamata Hojai issued an order to heads of institutions of all the secondary schools in the state.
The order dated August 17 has directed all the Inspectors of Schools to issue instructions to heads of all the institutions under their jurisdiction to display photographs of all the teachers in sturdy, good-quality frames in the classrooms.
Speaking to ANI, Hojai told that the order will be applicable in all high schools, higher secondary schools and senior secondary schools.
The reason behind this decision is to bring transparency between the teachers and the parents. For instance, if parents want to meet the teachers to discuss the issues regarding their child, they cannot do so without knowing the teacher properly, Hojai said.
She said, “Our main purpose is to give quality education to the school students. Children may have some issues regarding academic side, if guardians want to consult with the teacher, they don't know each other. If any child has any problem, then parents want to discuss with the teachers, if they don't know who the teachers are so it becomes difficult. That's why we have asked all the institutional head to display the photographs of the teachers in the classrooms.”
Hojai further mentioned that this is one of the many steps taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam in the education sector.
It may be noted that the Assam government had last month directed the schools and education department to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics for classes 6 to 12.
Moreover, the government also handed appointments to 280 specially-abled candidates as teachers in various districts of Assam in July.