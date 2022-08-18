Assam Govt Orders Schools To Display Photos Of Teachers In Classrooms

The government of Assam on Wednesday asked all high schools, higher secondary schools and senior secondary schools to put up photographs of all the teachers in classrooms.

Director of Secondary Education in Assam, Mamata Hojai issued an order to heads of institutions of all the secondary schools in the state.

The order dated August 17 has directed all the Inspectors of Schools to issue instructions to heads of all the institutions under their jurisdiction to display photographs of all the teachers in sturdy, good-quality frames in the classrooms.

Speaking to ANI, Hojai told that the order will be applicable in all high schools, higher secondary schools and senior secondary schools.

The reason behind this decision is to bring transparency between the teachers and the parents. For instance, if parents want to meet the teachers to discuss the issues regarding their child, they cannot do so without knowing the teacher properly, Hojai said.