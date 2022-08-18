Comedian Raju Srivastava Remains Critical, On Life Support

Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava is still under intensive care and on life support and his health condition is reportedly critical, according to reports from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.
According to reports, Srivastava’s blood pressure is fluctuating a lot and he has remained unconscious for the last nine days. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack while at a gym on August 10.
However, his manager had mentioned earlier this week that there was a slight improvement in his condition.
Srivastava’s family had released a statement via his official Instagram page last week saying that his condition was stable. They urged people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the comedian’s family to enquire about his health.
The 58-year-old comedian was reportedly on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was taken to AIIMS by his trained where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice and revived.
Srivastava is one of the most well known and successful comedians in the country. He has been in the entertainment business since the late 1980s.
He rose to fame after taking part in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.
He has also appeared in Hindi films including ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Bombay to Goa’ and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya’. He was also a contestant on ‘Big Boss’ season three.
Currently, he is serving as the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.