Comedian Raju Srivastava Remains Critical, On Life Support

Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava is still under intensive care and on life support and his health condition is reportedly critical, according to reports from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

According to reports, Srivastava’s blood pressure is fluctuating a lot and he has remained unconscious for the last nine days. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack while at a gym on August 10.

However, his manager had mentioned earlier this week that there was a slight improvement in his condition.

Srivastava’s family had released a statement via his official Instagram page last week saying that his condition was stable. They urged people to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the comedian’s family to enquire about his health.