They’re Brahmins, Good Men: BJP MLA On Release Of Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case

The release of Bilkis Bano’s rape accused has shocked entire nation. BJP MLA CK Raulji who was part of panel who unanimously recommended for early released on Thursday said “they were Brahmins, men of good sanskar and their behavior in jail was good. This is the reason why they were given early release.”

In an interview with MojoStory, MLA Raulji said they were asked by the government to form a panel according to the guidelines of Supreme Court to assess the behavior of the 11 convicts during their time in the jail.

After enquiring the jailors and other inmates, they didn’t get evidence of the convicts involved in any illegal activities inside the jail.

MLA Raulji further said that the convicts’ behavior before convicted of rape and their families’ behavior is very good and mannered. He claimed that convicts are honest people.

He also alleged that it might be conspiracy against the convicts by the other communities as there were no instances of them being found guilty in any criminal activities prior to that incident.

All 11 convicts in the case were on August 15 released from the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed it under its remission policy.