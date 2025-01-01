Assam Govt Promotes Senior IPS Officers | Full List Here

In a significant move by the Assam Government on Wednesday, several senior IPS officers were promoted to higher administrative grades, effective from January 1, 2025.

These promotions acknowledge the exceptional service and contributions made by these officials across various districts and central deputations. As per an official order from the Home Department of Assam, the following high-ranking officers have been elevated to key positions:

Shri Padmanabh Baruah, IPS (RR-2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Shri Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is promoted to the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS in Level 12 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

Shri Sreejith T., IPS (RR-2012), Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Mohneesh Mishra, IPS (RR- 2011), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-l of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Shankar Brata Raimedhi, IPS (RR-2011), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Smti. Subashini Sankaran, IPS (RR-2011), Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-l of IPS in Level 13A in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri A. Y. V. Krishna, IPS (RR-1995), Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-II in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS (RR-1995), Addl. Director General of Police (CID), Assam is promoted to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-II in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Sunil Kumar, IPS (RR-2007), Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-ll of IPS in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.

Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS-2007), who was officiating as Inspector General of Police (Admn), Assam and was substantively posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn), Assam is promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-ll of IPS in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2025.