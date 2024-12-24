Former IPS Officer Phatikdutta Goswami Awarded National Pratibha Samman 2024

Renowned writer, social worker, and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Phatikdutta Goswami has been awarded the prestigious National Pratibha Samman-2024 by Golden Sparrow.

The honour was conferred by actor and former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Gajendra Chauhan. The event was held at the Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences in New Delhi recently.

The National Pratibha Samman is presented to individuals who have demonstrated excellence and made significant contributions across various fields.

Phatikdutta Goswami was recognized for his outstanding work in social service, his contributions to literature, and his distinguished career in the police force.

Goswami's dedication to public service and his literary achievements have earned him widespread admiration, making him a deserving recipient of this national honour.