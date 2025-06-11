Assam Govt Redesignates All SPs as Senior SPs Across the State

In a significant administrative move aimed at standardizing police ranks in line with practices followed across other Indian states, the Government of Assam has issued a notification redesignating the post of Superintendent of Police (SP) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) across all districts and specialized units of the state.

According to the official order issued by the Governor of Assam on Monday, the decision has been taken “in the interest of public service.” The renaming affects SPs posted in all districts including Sadiya, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, and several others.

Special units such as CID, Special Branch (SB), Border Organization, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC), Bureau of Investigation (BI), and the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell are also covered under this redesignation order.

Additionally, the order clarifies that all officers currently holding the rank of Superintendent of Police will henceforth wear the accoutrements of Senior Superintendent of Police, aligning with uniform practices in other state police forces. However, it is specified that Commandants of Assam Police Battalions, although in the SP rank, will retain their designation as Commandant, but will adopt the new SSP accoutrements.

The order takes immediate effect, and is expected to bring about greater uniformity in the rank structure of Assam Police, improving coordination with central agencies and other state forces.

This move marks a noteworthy structural change in Assam Police’s hierarchy, with implications for administrative clarity and inter-state uniformity in designations.

