Majuli Drowns Bit by Bit as Brahmaputra Devours Land and Livelihoods

Majuli, once the world's largest river island with an expanse of 1,226 sq. km, now stands drastically reduced to just 448 sq. km. The mighty Brahmaputra continues to swell, while the land continues to shrink. As the river grows, Majuli recedes.

"The river moves ahead, people step back." This is the stark reality of life in Majuli. The residents are locked in a relentless struggle with the aging Brahmaputra, a fight that has left them defeated and displaced. Entire villages have been wiped away by erosion. Already, the Ahatguri and Salmora mouzas have disappeared into the river. All that remains are a few sandbanks, grim reminders of once-thriving communities.

What was once a geographically vast island is now a rapidly shrinking landmass. This erosion has left behind haunting images of loss. The home of Sindhuram Saikia is one such example. Once flourishing with trees like mango, jackfruit, coconut, tamul, and banana, his lush orchard took nearly 20 years to build. Since 1984, Saikia has tried to rebuild his home thrice, only to see each one swallowed by the river before he could enjoy it.

Pointing towards a jackfruit tree partially submerged in the river, Saikia sighs deeply. "That was a 15-year-old tree... It's now in the middle of the river," he laments. Countless trees and memories have disappeared with the tide, leaving behind only barren sandbanks. Today, he has no fruits to feed his children.

This is not an isolated incident. Thousands in Majuli share the same fate. Over 12,000 families have become homeless and landless, taking refuge along the embankments of the river. Life for these displaced people is filled with uncertainty, sorrow, and fear.

Majuli's erosion is not just a natural disaster; it is a humanitarian crisis. Vast agricultural lands have turned into riverine sandbars, homes and livelihoods reduced to dust. The looming question remains: how much more will the people lose? When will the horror of erosion end?

This is the painful reality of Majuli, an island fighting a losing battle with a river that once nourished it but now threatens to consume it entirely.

