Assam Govt Suspends 21 Civil Servants So Far in APSC Cash-For-Job Scam

The Assam Government has suspended a total of 21 civil servants so far in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for job scam, official sources said on Friday.
Of these 21 suspended officers, 11 are from the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer and three Assistant Employment Officers.
The 21 suspended officers are:
1) Akashee Duwarah, ACS
2) Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, ACS
3) Hitesh Mazumdar, ACS
4) Dhiraj Kumar Jain, ACS
5) Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, APS
6) Nitu Moni Das, APS
7) Rumir Timungi, APS
8) Kalyan Kr Das, APS
9) Faruk Ahmed, APS
10) Kula Pradip Bhattacharya, APS
11) Nilanjal Gogoi, APS
12) Anal Jyoti Das, APS
13) Nandini Kakati, APS
14) Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah, APS
15) Sajahan Sarkar, APS
16) Saurav Pran Sharma, Inspector of Excise
17) Bikash Sarma, ARCS
18) Chakradhar Deka, ARCS
19) Gitartha Baruah, Asst Employment Officer
20) Bichitra Gopal Nath, Asst Employment Officer
21) Rakesh Das, Asst Employment Officer
The suspension notifications issued by the Personnel department of the Assam Governemnt said these officers were beneficiaries of the “anomalies and malpractices carried out by the APSC” and they got appointment by “enhancement” of their originally scored marks in the final tabulation sheet based on which the final results were declared.
The notification further said that the “recruitment of the APS officers to the Government service on the basis of the recommendation of the APSC is illegal” and secured and “hence actions amount to gross misconduct, corruption and moral turpitude”.
As they are under investigation for criminal offence, allowing them to continue in their present post “may not be in the interest of public service and may cause embarrassment to the government”, it said.