Assam Police Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crores From Karbi Anglong

Assam police seized different types of drugs including heroin and morphine worth around Rs 15 crores from Karbi Anglong district and arrested three people in connection with it on Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, the trio was smuggling the narcotics from Manipur and was headed towards Siliguri in West Bengal. They were intercepted at a location falling under Dillai police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, the official said, “Acting on a tip-off, our team launched an operation. They intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three persons, all of whom belong to Manipur. The police also seized huge quantity of drugs.”

The seizure included 380 grams of heroin one kilogram of morphine and two kilograms of methamphetamine, and the value of these are estimated to be around Rs 15 crores in international markets, the officer added.