Assam Govt to Launch Its Own OTT Platform to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The Assam government has announced plans to establish its own Over-the-Top (OTT) platform to archive and promote Assamese cinema, literature, folk traditions, and documentaries. The initiative aims to safeguard and globally showcase the state's artistic and cultural heritage. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog made the announcement while presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Alongside the OTT platform, the government has introduced a series of cultural initiatives to support traditional art forms and practitioners. To acknowledge the contributions of Udasin Bhakats in Sattras, a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 has been proposed. The government will also organize Sanskritik Mahasangram, a state-wide cultural competition designed to provide a platform for young talents in various music genres.

Further, a mass recitation of Assam’s State Anthem, O Mur Apunar Desh, will be held, with over one crore citizens expected to participate simultaneously from their respective locations. In a bid to promote Bodo folk traditions on a global stage, the government will also organize a grand performance of Bagurumba and Bordoisikla dances for national and international audiences.

With these measures, the Assam government is not only preserving the state’s cultural identity but also ensuring its relevance and reach in the digital era. The proposed OTT platform is expected to revolutionize the way Assamese art, cinema, and literature are documented and disseminated, securing their place for future generations.