Assam Govt to Upgrade Guwahati District Library, Establish Central Library

The Assam government has announced the upgradation of the Guwahati District Library, Kamrup (Metro), following recommendations from the High-Level Committee (HLC). This initiative aims to enhance the library’s infrastructure, resources, and accessibility, ensuring better service to the public.

Presenting the state budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog further revealed plans for the construction of a new multilingual Central Library. This library will be dedicated to Assamese and other indigenous communities, serving as a vital hub for the preservation and promotion of regional literature, culture, and knowledge. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening Assam’s literary and intellectual heritage.

10th Assam Police Battalion to Be Relocated to Sonapur

In another major policy decision, the Assam government will relocate the 10th Assam Police Battalion from Guwahati to Kachutali, Sonapur. The move is aimed at preventing encroachment on tribal land while facilitating planned urban expansion in the state capital.

The relocation ensures the protection of tribal communities by securing their land rights within designated tribal belts. At the same time, it paves the way for the development of a world-class Central Business District (CBD) in Guwahati, envisioned as a modern commercial and infrastructural hub. The government’s plan seeks to balance urban growth with the preservation of indigenous rights, marking a strategic shift in Assam’s development trajectory.