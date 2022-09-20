Assam Govt Working on 1 Lakh Recruitment Process: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said the government is expediting recruitment process to fill up over one lakh vacancies.

Addressing a press meet the minister said teachers with grace marks will be appointed.

He said, “Although court case is pending, however, obstacles will be removed. It has been decided to recruit those who have passed TET and college teachers.”

Major appointments will be made again on September 23 and as many as 4,717 teachers will be given appointment letters.

The minister said, “As per the court order, 298 selected candidates of TET exam will get appointments and soon education department white paper will be published.”

He further said, the education department has undergone massive changes since 2011 and work for infrastructure development is also being done.”

Advertisements will be published soon for teachers’ post.