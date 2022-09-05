Assam: Gunotsav 2022 Results Announced

The results of Gunotsav 2022 in Assam that were held in three phases has been announced on Monday.

The Gunotsav was held in 33 districts where as many as 45,735 schools across the state took part.

Out of these schools, around 4,826 schools got A+ grade and 17,045 schools got A grade.

On the other hand, 13,208 schools received B grade, 4,667 received C grade and 2,132 got D grade.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar district is in the first position to receive A+ grade followed by Majuli, Nalbari and Dima Hasao.

Dima Hasao ranks lowest with only one school receiving A+ grade.