Celebrities Join PETA India to Rescue Abused Elephant Joymala

A host of celebrities from films, music, sports and fashion industry took to social media to join People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s call to the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Assam to send abused elephant Joymala to a rescue centre for immediate specialised care, where she can live unchained and in the company of other elephants.
Stars including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Ashmit Patel, Aftab Shivdasani, Rahul Dev, Aindrita Ray, Sahil Salathia, Daniel Weber, Anita Dongre, Dr Shriram Nene, Heena Sidhu, Anju Mahendroo, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Anuj Sachdeva Recently, celebrities like Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, Papon, Kunal Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Kasbekar, Adah Sharma, and Kavita Kaushik extended their support for #FreeElephantJeymalyatha campaign on Twitter.
PETA India recently submitted a veterinary inspection report of Joymala conducted on July 27 to forest department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam. The report points out that Joymala’s current mahout used pliers on her skin, even in front of inspectors. The mahout forbade the inspectors from taking photographs and video footage, but they still managed to document her condition.
The inspection was conducted after two separate viral videos emerged, one in June 2022 and the other in February 2021, of Joymala being beaten badly by different mahouts that she can be heard screaming.
The beatings shockingly occurred in the holiest of places, the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishnan Kovil temple near Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil and ironically at a rejuvenation camp.
“The stars’ appealed to Tamil Nadu and Assam officials to rescue elephant Joymala as caring people from across the nation who are concerned for her well-being and safety,” says PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.
“As a female elephant, Joymala would have already been disturbed from being forced to live a life of isolation; on top of that, this national heritage animal has had to sustain relentless beatings. It’s high time she is sent to a rescue centre where she can get the care she deserves to start recovering from her trauma,” Bangera added.
Following complaints filed by PETA India and the intervention of the government body the Animal Welfare Board of India, a first information report under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was registered against the mahout who beat Joymala in the June 2022 video.
In addition, a wildlife offence report under the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, along with the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, was reportedly registered by the Srivilliputhur Forest Range in July.
Previously, Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had suspended a mahout involved in beating the elephant in a video that surfaced in February 2021. The Tamil Nadu forest department booked him and his assistant under Section 13 of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, and Section 51 of the WPA, 1972. However, as is evident, Joymala’s abuse continues.