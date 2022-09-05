Celebrities Join PETA India to Rescue Abused Elephant Joymala

A host of celebrities from films, music, sports and fashion industry took to social media to join People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s call to the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Assam to send abused elephant Joymala to a rescue centre for immediate specialised care, where she can live unchained and in the company of other elephants.

Stars including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Ashmit Patel, Aftab Shivdasani, Rahul Dev, Aindrita Ray, Sahil Salathia, Daniel Weber, Anita Dongre, Dr Shriram Nene, Heena Sidhu, Anju Mahendroo, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Anuj Sachdeva Recently, celebrities like Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, Papon, Kunal Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Kasbekar, Adah Sharma, and Kavita Kaushik extended their support for #FreeElephantJeymalyatha campaign on Twitter.

PETA India recently submitted a veterinary inspection report of Joymala conducted on July 27 to forest department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam. The report points out that Joymala’s current mahout used pliers on her skin, even in front of inspectors. The mahout forbade the inspectors from taking photographs and video footage, but they still managed to document her condition.

The inspection was conducted after two separate viral videos emerged, one in June 2022 and the other in February 2021, of Joymala being beaten badly by different mahouts that she can be heard screaming.

The beatings shockingly occurred in the holiest of places, the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishnan Kovil temple near Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil and ironically at a rejuvenation camp.