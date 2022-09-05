Assam Logs Most Sedition Cases In India Since 2014

Assam logged the highest number of sedition cases in the country in the last eight years, a report from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

According to the report, 14.52 per cent of all sedition cases registered in the country in the last eight years were from Assam.

NCRB data showed that a total of 475 sedition cases were registered in India since 2014, of which 69 cases were from the state.

One in every six sedition cases in India has been from Assam, a report by The Indian Express highlighted.

NRCB had released the data in its Crime in India 2021 report.