Assam Logs Most Sedition Cases In India Since 2014

One in every six sedition cases in India has been from Assam.
Assam reported the most sedition cases in India since 2014 | REPRESENTATIVE
Assam logged the highest number of sedition cases in the country in the last eight years, a report from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

According to the report, 14.52 per cent of all sedition cases registered in the country in the last eight years were from Assam.

NCRB data showed that a total of 475 sedition cases were registered in India since 2014, of which 69 cases were from the state.

One in every six sedition cases in India has been from Assam, a report by The Indian Express highlighted.

NRCB had released the data in its Crime in India 2021 report.

It may be noted that sedition cases are registered under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the list of most sedition cases, Assam was followed by Haryana with 42 cases in the last eight years.

Moreover, Jharkhand and Karnataka registered 40 and 38 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, among Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of cases of sedition at 13.

Furthermore, Meghalaya and Mizoram were among the states to not register even a single such case during that time.

