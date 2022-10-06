Assam

Assam: Several Rescued as Water Level Rises in Gabharu River During Idol Immersion

According to sources, the incident occurred at Gabharu River in Missamari where the water level rose during immersion.
Pratidin Bureau

Several people were rescued after they drowned during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

After celebrating Durga Puja festival for four days, the people went to bid farewell to Goddess Durga in the immersion and as the water level rose, several people drowned.

The locals rushed to the scene and rescued the people who drowned in the river.

Meanwhile, eight people lost their lives and several others remain missing in an accident that took place during idol immersion in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

According to reports, hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of the Mal River to take part in the immersion ceremony on Vijayadashami when the tragic incident took place.

