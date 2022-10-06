Assam: Several Rescued as Water Level Rises in Gabharu River During Idol Immersion

Several people were rescued after they drowned during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Gabharu River in Missamari where the water level rose during immersion.

After celebrating Durga Puja festival for four days, the people went to bid farewell to Goddess Durga in the immersion and as the water level rose, several people drowned.

The locals rushed to the scene and rescued the people who drowned in the river.