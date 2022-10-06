Kerala: School Trip Turns Sour As Bus Accident Leaves 5 Students Dead

As many as nine people including five students were killed in a major road mishap in Kerala’s Palakkad on Wednesday.

Kerala road transport minister Antony Raju informed today that a private tourist bus hit a state-run KSRTC bus from behind at Vadakkenchery.

Raju said that the incident took place at around 11.30 pm last night when the speeding private bus, in an attempt to overtake a car, hit the state-run bus from behind.

Speaking to local media he said, “Both the buses went off the road as a result. Nine persons, including five students and a teacher, were killed in the accident.”

He also informed that the preliminary view was that the accident took place due to high speed of the private bus and negligence on the part of its driver.

The KSRTC bus was headed towards Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from Kottarakkara in Kerala and was carrying 81 passengers. Three among them were also killed in the accident, added Raju.

Meanwhile, the private bus was carrying 42 students and five teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam, who were on a pleasure trip.

State local self government minister M B Rajesh who visited the hospital in Palakkad where those injured in the accident were taken, said that four among them were in critical, while the remaining were fine.