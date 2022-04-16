IPL 2022: RCB Defeat DC By 16 Runs, Climb Up To 3rd Spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
Having won the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant decided to bowl first. After a shaky start with the top order removed cheaply, Glenn Maxwell took stand to score 55 runs off 34 deliveries.
Maxwell’s innings consisted of seven boundaries and two sixes. With Maxwell gone, RCB were still on 95 runs at the loss of five wickets.
On came Dinesh Karthik, who is having a fine season, to score 66 runs off 33 balls. His explosive innings supported by Shahbaz Ahmed’s 32 propelled RCB to 189. Both remained unbeaten till the end.
For DC, Mustafizur Rahman had a day to forget, giving away 48 runs in his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav also went for 46 runs but managed to get one wicket. A wicket each was shared by Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.
Coming on to bat with a target of 190 runs, DC were off to a good start. Opener David Warner scored 66 off 38 balls in an innings which consisted of five sixes. But with the openers gone, DC crumbled quickly, not being able to hold on to wickets.
Skipper Pant scored a valiant 34 off 17 with three boundaries and two sixes, but with him gone, DC lost their last hope.
Despite a good start, DC had to taste defeat at the hands of their opponents from Bengaluru, being restricted to 173 at the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.
Josh Hazlewood was particularly good with the ball for RCB taking three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj got two. Wanindu Hasaranga got another to round off a good bowling display and hand RCB their fourth victory of the tournament.