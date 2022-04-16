IPL 2022: RCB Defeat DC By 16 Runs, Climb Up To 3rd Spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Having won the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant decided to bowl first. After a shaky start with the top order removed cheaply, Glenn Maxwell took stand to score 55 runs off 34 deliveries.

Maxwell’s innings consisted of seven boundaries and two sixes. With Maxwell gone, RCB were still on 95 runs at the loss of five wickets.

On came Dinesh Karthik, who is having a fine season, to score 66 runs off 33 balls. His explosive innings supported by Shahbaz Ahmed’s 32 propelled RCB to 189. Both remained unbeaten till the end.

For DC, Mustafizur Rahman had a day to forget, giving away 48 runs in his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav also went for 46 runs but managed to get one wicket. A wicket each was shared by Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.