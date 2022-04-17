UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit India Next Week

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson will visit India next week to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi with bolstering close partnership and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region on the agenda.

Downing Street elaborated in a statement, “The visit will begin from Ahmedabad on Thursday (21st April) to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade and people links. This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister will visit Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.”

Johnson is expected to announce new science, health and technology projects while in Gujarat along with major investments in key industries in the UK and India, reported ANI.

The statement further read, “The Prime Minister will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 22. The leaders will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defense, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific.”