Assam: In Journalist Assault Case, 1 Punished, Other To Know Fate Soon
The police constables who had physically assaulted Pratidin Time journalist Jayanta Debnath at Basugaon on February 8 were on Monday handed punishments.
As a punishment, two increments of Constable Pradeep Saha would be cut short. The decision on the punishment for the other accused constable named Barman would be announced in two to three days.
Notably, Chirang Police had asked for a period of 20 days to investigate into the claims of Debnath, who said that he was assaulted by the two constables after questioning them as to why they were not wearing helmets.
Following the incident, Debnath had said, “Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious."
"Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.
Debnath had been admitted to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for treatment following the incident.
Chirang DSP Laba Kumar Deka had said that an FIR had been lodged and ensured that necessary action would be taken.
He had said, “Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against two constables, we are taking necessary action in the matter. We have 'reserved closed' the two constables.”
Following the incident, Assam Police had directed Chirang SP to take appropriate action against erring policemen who assaulted the journalist.
In a tweet, additional DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh wrote, “Reference altercation between a journalist and policemen at Basugaon, Chirang, SP @chirangpolice has been directed to take appropriate action against erring policemen. The incident is regretted and @assampolice personnel are being adequately sensitized.