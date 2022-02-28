Assam: In Journalist Assault Case, 1 Punished, Other To Know Fate Soon

The police constables who had physically assaulted Pratidin Time journalist Jayanta Debnath at Basugaon on February 8 were on Monday handed punishments.

As a punishment, two increments of Constable Pradeep Saha would be cut short. The decision on the punishment for the other accused constable named Barman would be announced in two to three days.

Notably, Chirang Police had asked for a period of 20 days to investigate into the claims of Debnath, who said that he was assaulted by the two constables after questioning them as to why they were not wearing helmets.

Following the incident, Debnath had said, “Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious."

"Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.