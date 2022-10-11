Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated at His Native Village

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated on Tuesday at his native village Saifai situated in UP’s Etawah district with full state honours.

The former CM’s last rites were attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other eminent people.

The mortal remains of Yadav were brought at his native village on Monday and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the former CM.

He also paid floral tributes to Ydav on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and UP Government.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10 while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.