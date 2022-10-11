Gandhi Museum Opens in USA

A museum dedicating life and message of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in United States of America's New Jersey.

The museum, opened in the Atlantic City, has artifacts and digital display screens that are interactive and visitors will be able to interactively see the life events of the pioneer of peace.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by eminent Indian-American community members along with India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

The museum was set-up in partnership with the Aditya Birla Group by the New Jersy-based Gandhian Society.