Gandhi Museum Opens in USA

A museum dedicating life and message of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated in United States of America's New Jersey.
The museum, opened in the Atlantic City, has artifacts and digital display screens that are interactive and visitors will be able to interactively see the life events of the pioneer of peace.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by eminent Indian-American community members along with India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.
The museum was set-up in partnership with the Aditya Birla Group by the New Jersy-based Gandhian Society.
Jaishwal praised the efforts of Gandhian Society and its founder Bhadra Butala for the project and also applauded the Birla Group for bringing this museum to the USA.
Notably, this is the first museum dedicated to the ‘Father of the Nation’ in the USA.
A media release said, the museum is expected to be partnered with the Martin Luther King Foundation in displaying the life and messages of the two greatest men in the modern era.