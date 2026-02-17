Assam Budget 2026-27: Ajanta Neog Tables Rs 62,295 Crore Interim Statement

Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog tabled an Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the 2026-27 financial year on Tuesday, with the state heading to assembly elections later this year. Neog, while presenting her last budget before the Assam assembly elections 2026, said that the state is currently the fastest growing among all others in India, quoting RBI data.

She said, “I seek a vote on account on the demands for grants for the initial months of the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh to enable the government to carry on with its normal services pending full budget.”

The finance minister also said that Assam is all set to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028, which is ahead of the state’s own target year of 2030, highlighting the pace of growth.

“At constant prices, the state's Gross State Domestic Product expanded by 45 per cent between FY 2019-20 and FY 2024-25, significantly outperforming the national growth average of 29 per cent," Neog added.

The minister further mentioned in her speech that Assam's per capita income has more than doubled in five years to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025-26 from Rs 86,947 in 2020-21, which amounted to a 113 per cent leap.

Facts And Figures

Assam’s allocation under the 16th Finance Commission has reportedly risen to 3.258 per cent, a figure the government views as recognition of improved financial management. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to touch Rs 7.45 lakh crore in 2025-26, signalling sustained economic momentum.

The government also claimed a sharp improvement in revenue generation, with state-owned tax collections rising by 75 per cent over the past five years. Capital expenditure has expanded significantly, reaching Rs 26,409 crore, nearly eight times higher than earlier levels, reflecting increased spending on long-term asset creation and development works.

On the welfare front, the administration has scaled up flagship schemes aimed at vulnerable households. The Orunodoi direct benefit programme now reportedly covers 40 lakh families, extending monthly financial support to women-led households across the state. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship initiative continues to promote micro and small businesses run by women, with the government highlighting the emergence of “Lakhpati Baideus” in both rural and urban regions.

In terms of employment, the state says 1.58 lakh government posts have been filled through recruitment drives in recent years. Additional schemes such as Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu and Jibon Prerana have been projected as measures to strengthen family security nets and youth support mechanisms.

Healthcare and education remain central to the development pitch. The number of medical colleges in Assam has doubled from seven to 14 over the past few years, significantly expanding medical education and health infrastructure. The Ayushman Assam health coverage scheme has benefitted 7.17 lakh individuals, according to official data. The government has also pushed for higher education expansion through new universities and model schools, particularly in tea garden areas, where access to quality education has historically lagged.

Infrastructure development continues to dominate the capital investment agenda. The state claims to have built 21,700 kilometres of roads and 1,339 bridges. Major connectivity projects include the proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh underwater tunnel across the Brahmaputra, a high-profile initiative aimed at boosting inter-district connectivity. Industrial growth has also been positioned as a key driver, with the upcoming Tata Semiconductor facility at Jagiroad expected to generate significant employment and attract ancillary industries. Through the Advantage Assam investment initiative, the government says it has secured investment commitments worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore.

Looking ahead, the administration set fresh targets, including empowering five lakh youth under self-reliance programmes, expanding connectivity through Assam Mala 4.0, and granting permanent land rights to tea garden workers.

Taken together, the Assam Budget 2026-27 projected an ambitious development narrative, one that combines fiscal consolidation with welfare expansion and infrastructure-led growth, while banking heavily on youth participation and industrial investments to achieve long-term economic transformation.