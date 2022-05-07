Massive Fire At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur

A major fire broke out from a battery explosion at a coke plant of Tata Steel factory in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 10.20 am after a blast in a battery. Several fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the site of the incident soon after news broke.

Notably, a total of three people were shifted to hospital after they sustained injuries in the incident.

A statement from Tata Steel read, “Today, at around 10:20 am (IST), there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process. The ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off. The situation has been brought to control.”