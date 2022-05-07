Massive Fire At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur

A major fire broke out from a battery explosion at a coke plant of Tata Steel factory in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday.
The incident took place at around 10.20 am after a blast in a battery. Several fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the site of the incident soon after news broke.
Notably, a total of three people were shifted to hospital after they sustained injuries in the incident.
A statement from Tata Steel read, “Today, at around 10:20 am (IST), there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process. The ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off. The situation has been brought to control.”
“Two of the contract employees sustained minor injuries, and were sent to TMH for treatment. Another employee who complained of chest pain was also sent to TMH for observation. Their condition is stable. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has taken congnisance of the incident and said that the Jamshedpur district administration is coordinating with the management of Tata Steel for the immediate treatment of those injured in the incident.