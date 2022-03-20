Assam: IPS Anand Mishra tours Haflong with ‘Christian Enfield Riders’

IPS officer Anand Misha Mishra along with members of the ‘Christian Enfield Riders’ toured across Haflong town in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Saturday.

Mishra arrived for a two-day visit at Haflong on Friday. He stayed at the police guest house on Friday night.

Anand Mishra visited Jatinga village, which is situated on a ridge. He also toured different ethnic villages in Haflong which included Moulhoi and Gunjung.

Later on Saturday evening, Mishra attended a musical night at Moulhoi village. The function was arranged by the 'Christian Enfield Riders' team.

Mishra also met several fans and well wishers.

Speaking about his visit, Anand Mishra said, “I was very excited to visit Haflong as it the only hill station in the state. I’m really amazed by the weather and the hilly roads here.”

“Dima Hasao is a place that everyone should visit not for its scenic beauty but for the people here, its ethnic traditions and culture,” Mishra said.

“The people here are against drugs and other illegal things that are destroying the society,” he added.

On asking how he managed his professional and personal life, Mishra said that one should take time out to fulfill their personal wishes and aspirations.

“Your motivation has to be high and you need to be sensible. What you do makes you a human being,” Mishra added.

