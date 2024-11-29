Assam Jatiya Parishad Leader Duldul Borkataki Passes Away

The Central Joint Secretary of Assam Jatiya Parishad and former Assistant Secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Duldul Borkataki has passed away on Friday.

He was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after suffering a heart attack during the Behali by-election campaign in Biswanath Chariali. Despite medical intervention, Borkataki succumbed to his condition earlier today.

The untimely death of Borkataki has deeply shocked the Assam Jatiya Parishad, with party leaders expressing their sorrow. Party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, along with other senior leaders, have visited GMCH to pay their respects.

Borkataki’s mortal remains will be kept at Tezpur, where tributes will be paid at Swahid Bakori. The Assam Jatiya Parishad has also announced a district-wide shutdown in Biswanath tomorrow

Borkataki had been battling several health issues for some time and had previously suffered from a heart attack on November 14.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad has expressed its profound grief over his loss and has extended condolences to his family and supporters.