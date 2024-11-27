Guwahati: Youth Dies After Attack at Musical Event, Accused Arrested

A tragic murder incident has been reported from Krishnanagar in Guwahati's Japorigog. The events trace back to a scuffle that broke out during singer Zubeen Garg's musical concert on the night of November 21st.

According to eyewitnesses, following an altercation at the concert, a youth named Abhijit Das reportedly assaulted another youth named Biman Jyoti Baishya, striking him on the head from behind. As per sources, Biman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The accused, Abhijit Das, has been apprehended by the police, and further investigation is underway into the case.