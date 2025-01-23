Subscribe

Assam: Jawan On Duty Dies of Gunshot at Chabua Air Force Station

The deceased, identified as Rupesh Singh Pama, a jawan of the 956 Squadron, who was holding the rank of Corporal.

A jawan at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances on duty, sources said. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. 

As per reports, he was on duty when he was fatally shot by an AK-103 service rifle.

The local police arrived at the scene following the incident and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chabua police gunshots Chabua Air Force Station