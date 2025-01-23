Assam: Jawan On Duty Dies of Gunshot at Chabua Air Force Station

A jawan at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances on duty, sources said. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Rupesh Singh Pama, a jawan of the 956 Squadron, who was holding the rank of Corporal.

As per reports, he was on duty when he was fatally shot by an AK-103 service rifle.

The local police arrived at the scene following the incident and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.