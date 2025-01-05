Assam: Dibrugarh Cop Dies in Gun Mishap During Rifle Cleaning

In a tragic incident, an Assam Police constable lost his life on Sunday following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while handling his service weapon.

The deceased, identified as Constable Madhab Chutia, was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Dibrugarh.

The incident reportedly took place at Chutia’s residence while he was cleaning his service AK-74 rifle.

According to reports, the rifle accidentally discharged, with the bullet striking Chutia in the chest before ricocheting and damaging a television set in the house.

Constable Chutia was immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for urgent medical attention. Despite efforts by the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.