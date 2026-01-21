Assam: JCB Backhoe Loader Goes Rogue in Tezpur; Many Lives Narrowly Saved

A JCB backhoe loader went rogue on the streets of Tezpur city in Assam on Tuesday night, causing damage to public infrastructure and endangering lives, according to witnesses. The incident was recorded, reported, and the heavy machine was subsequently seized by the authorities.

The backhoe loader, with registration number AS 01 MC 2047, was passing through the Bindukuri-Balipukhuri road in Tezpur when it hit an e-rickshaw and struck a utility pole, causing damage.

Additionally, it also endangered the lives of many people on the street; however, they narrowly escaped a fatal scenario. The incident enraged the people, and they chased and stopped the backhoe loader, even as the driver escaped from them and managed to flee.

One of the locals, visibly enraged, said, “This cannot go on here. We somehow managed to get hold of the vehicle and stop it. He would have killed at least 30 to 40 people. This kind of behaviour cannot go on here with many vehicles passing through. It could have been so much worse.”

Enraged Mob Demand Accountablitiy

The locals called in the police, claiming the driver of the JCB loader was intoxicated and a major tragedy was averted. One of the individuals, whose car narrowly escaped being hit, said, “I was saved by a second. If I had not moved my vehicle, he would have struck my car, killing my family. He was drunk to the brim and had no idea where he was driving. We know the owner of the JCB, and we know he is hiding the driver. We want answers, and we want more culpability. We want the driver to be punished.”

The infuriated mob surrounded the house of the owner and demanded that he hand over the culprit. Meanwhile, the officials seized the heavy vehicle, took it in, and tried to control the crowd even as they demanded compensation.

