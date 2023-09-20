Assam: Jorabat Police Busts Fake Notes Deal, Detains 3

Jorabat Police in Assam on Wednesday carried out an operation against the smuggling and dealing of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) during which two people were detained.
According to the police, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding dealing of FICN at 14th Mile in Jorabat.
During the drive, officials were able to seize Rs 2 lakhs worth fake currency notes. All the notes were in denominations of Rs 500, the police informed.
Meanwhile, the detained individuals were identified as Abdul Kadir, aged 32 and a resident of Gohaindoloni village, and Samir Uddin, aged 35 years, and a resident of Ahmedpur village, both under Bihpuria Police Station in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Officials also seized three mobile phones from the possession of the duo during the operation.
Meanwhile, following the information of the successful detention of the duo, reports also emerged of another detention in connection with the matter.
As per the reports, another individual, identified as Rabi Ali, a resident of Assam's Golaghat, was detained by the officials along with the two.
Officials were able to seize Rs 3.33 lakhs worth of fake currency notes from his possession, all of which were in denominations of Rs 500.
All three are being interrogated by the police for further information in the case, informed officials.