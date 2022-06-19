Assam: Local Football Team Players Among 17 Injured In Accident

As many as 17 people including players of a local football team were injured in a massive road accident that took place on the national highway connecting Lanka and Lumding in Assam on Sunday.
The accident took place today at an ‘S-turn’ on NH 27 which connects Lanka to Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam.
A freight carrying Tata Magic vehicle which was carrying a total of 30 people, including 18 players of a football team, met with an accident at the turn injuring several people.
The vehicle was travelling from Lumding and was headed to Singjuri village in Lanka.
According to reports, the football team was scheduled to play in the final of a competition there for which they were travelling to Lanka.
The football team, whose players were injured in the accident, has been identified as Selis Coaching Centre from Lumding.
Meanwhile, 17 people including the players injured in the incident were immediately rushed to the nearby Lanka primary health centre.
Moreover, reports stated that five of the injured were in a critical condition. They were shifted to Haji Abdul Majid Memorial (HAAM) Hospital in Hojai for better treatment.