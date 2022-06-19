Assam: Local Football Team Players Among 17 Injured In Accident

As many as 17 people including players of a local football team were injured in a massive road accident that took place on the national highway connecting Lanka and Lumding in Assam on Sunday.

The accident took place today at an ‘S-turn’ on NH 27 which connects Lanka to Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam.

A freight carrying Tata Magic vehicle which was carrying a total of 30 people, including 18 players of a football team, met with an accident at the turn injuring several people.

The vehicle was travelling from Lumding and was headed to Singjuri village in Lanka.