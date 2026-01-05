Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia Slams RSS Chief’s ‘Love Jihad’ Remarks

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly and Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, took a sharp swipe at the remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on ‘love jihad’, calling the statement divisive and unconstitutional.

“They didn't fight against the British. So their ideals will naturally be different. Anything against the Constitution shouldn't be said. Right now, the BJP and the RSS are one and the same. They keep saying whatever they want. They hurl abuses, they torture minorities. They only promote a particular religion. All this is unconstitutional. That's why we shouldn't give too much importance to this. We follow the constitution, and the constitution is supreme, and the law should take its own course,” Saikia said.

Bhagwat had made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the ‘Stri Shakti Samvad’ programme in Bhopal, where he said that efforts to stop ‘love jihad’ should begin within families.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also rejected the idea of ‘love jihad’, saying such claims were meant to provoke communal sentiments.

“There is no love jihad in India. RSS, the head of RSS, and BJP leaders want to incite the sentiments of our Hindu brothers in the country. If love jihad is that a Hindu and a Muslim get married to each other, then all the BJP's Muslim leaders have committed love jihad. What action have you taken against them?” Alvi said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar echoed similar views, calling Bhagwat’s remarks misleading.

“Our country has a constitution, and we operate under it. Any person can love and marry anyone with consent. Giving this a communal angle is wrong. Mohan Bhagwat's statement is merely an attempt to mislead people and spread hatred,” Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), demanded evidence to support claims of ‘love jihad’.

“If it's an adult making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes are irrelevant. If love jihad is happening, then why do they not present the data in the parliament? Provide records from all the states where you are present, showing instances of love jihad occurring there. They should define what love jihad is. The youth of this nation needs employment, and you are taking them somewhere else,” Owaisi said.

